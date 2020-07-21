Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 70,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 84,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

NYSE PM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,746. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

