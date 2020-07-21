Sky Investment Group LLC Has $10 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 23,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 509,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. 5,676,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.