Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. 3,271,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.