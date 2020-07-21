Sky Investment Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,780. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.