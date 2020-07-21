Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

D traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $77.55. 3,298,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,021. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.