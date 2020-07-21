Sky Investment Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 3,063,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,875. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

