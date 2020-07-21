Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,917. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

