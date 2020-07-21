Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.08. 6,933,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,367,035. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

