Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

NYSE MA traded up $7.90 on Monday, reaching $311.96. 5,278,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.35. The company has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

