Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $191.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

