Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.77. 1,174,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

