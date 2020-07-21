Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 585 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.