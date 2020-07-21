Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

TXN stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.58. 4,622,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,729. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

