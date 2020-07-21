Sky Investment Group LLC Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.10. 1,072,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,865. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.01.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

