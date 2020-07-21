Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises about 2.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.69. 1,884,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,433. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

