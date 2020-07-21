Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,819,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

