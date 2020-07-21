SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $8,411.16 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,290,501 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,678 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

