SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 176.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,074. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

