SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 138.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 94,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter.

RWR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,676. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

