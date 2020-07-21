SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

