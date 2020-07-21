SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,022,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after buying an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 350,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,489. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

