SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Decreased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.90% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,310 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,335,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 417,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,862,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 95,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,638. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

