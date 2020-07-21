SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 2,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,738. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

