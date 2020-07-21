SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

XBI stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,862. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $120.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

