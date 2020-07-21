SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. TL Private Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 156,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,917. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

