SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $335.81. 106,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day moving average is $323.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

