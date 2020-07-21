Spinnaker Trust Acquires 10,103 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.