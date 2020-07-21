Spinnaker Trust Acquires 115,416 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,416 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF makes up 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.55% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,186. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

