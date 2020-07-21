Spinnaker Trust Buys 709 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

