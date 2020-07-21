Spinnaker Trust Buys 978 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,220. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $156.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

