Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

