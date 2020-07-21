Spinnaker Trust Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $243.97. 73,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $245.52. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

