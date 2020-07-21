Spinnaker Trust Has $33.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.65% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 788,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,073,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 9,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,804. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

