Spinnaker Trust Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after buying an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. 147,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

