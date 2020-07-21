Spinnaker Trust Has $872,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after purchasing an additional 493,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after buying an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after buying an additional 398,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 67,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

