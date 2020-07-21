Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Welltower by 608.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.23.

WELL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 89,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,703. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

