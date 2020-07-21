Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7,747.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 85,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,034. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

