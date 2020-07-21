Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 209,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.