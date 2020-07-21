Spinnaker Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 901,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

