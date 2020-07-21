Spinnaker Trust Purchases 1,161 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. 390,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $115.98.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

