Spinnaker Trust Raises Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.50% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $61,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 9,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,691. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

