Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,585 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,765,217. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

