Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,702 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.88. 69,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.