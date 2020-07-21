Spinnaker Trust Sells 42,926 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,926 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 92,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

