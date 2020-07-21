Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 183,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,815. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

