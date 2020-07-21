Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,904 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 4,850,964 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

