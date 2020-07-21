Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NYSE SQ traded up $7.66 on Monday, reaching $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

