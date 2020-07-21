Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $253,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.24.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,767. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

