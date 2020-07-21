Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. 8,830,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

