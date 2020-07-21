Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

